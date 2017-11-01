Police Charge Suspect With Slashing Tires

FARMINGTON -- A Farmington man is facing seven counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief for vandalizing seven vehicles on Rambling Rose Way and Rose Court streets in Valley View Estate subdivision, according to Capt. Mike Wilbanks with Farmington Police Department.

