Prairie Grove School Officials Give Annual Report
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Allen Williams, superintendent of schools, gave the Annual Report to the Public at the School Board's October meeting.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.