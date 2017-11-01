Up a Tree with God, Hearing A Word Of Truth Of Wisdow, Part Two
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
Being extra-careful with my weapon this time, I used my quarter-inch rope to secure my shotgun. Then I shinnied up the tree using the climbing stand and cautiously seated myself. Using the rope, I pulled my shotgun up and laid it across my lap. I sighed and relaxed. I'd made it!
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.