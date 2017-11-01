Wolves Playoff Aspirations Vanish

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior Braden Umberson tries to turn the corner with Gentry defenders in pursuit. The Pioneers spoiled Lincoln's playoff hopes by beating the Wolves, 34-14, Friday. Lincoln closes out the 2017 season at Prairie Grove this Friday.

LINCOLN -- Garrett Matthews' 73-yard interception return with 1:40 to go in the fourth quarter sealed Gentry's 34-14 win over Lincoln Friday.

