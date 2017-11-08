Bostian Wins State Cross Country Individual Title
PRAIRIE GROVE GIRLS PLACE FIFTH, BOYS
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove junior Bekah Bostian won the Class 4A girls cross country race with a time of 20:03.9. She had placed second in 2016.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.