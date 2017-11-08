Game On Holding Tight

LYNN KUTTER ENTEPRISE-LEADER Caitlin Early, 10, left, competes against her older sister, Kristen Early, 11, in a life-size game of Connect Four. The sisters were at a Fall Festival, sponsored by Farmington Public Library on Saturday morning. Many families showed up on windy, warm fall day to enjoy games, crafts and other activities on the grassy vacant lot located next to the Library.

