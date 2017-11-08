Game On Holding Tight
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
LYNN KUTTER ENTEPRISE-LEADER Caitlin Early, 10, left, competes against her older sister, Kristen Early, 11, in a life-size game of Connect Four. The sisters were at a Fall Festival, sponsored by Farmington Public Library on Saturday morning. Many families showed up on a windy, warm fall day to enjoy games, crafts and other activities on the grassy vacant lot located next to the Library.
