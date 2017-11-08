Lincoln Sailor Deployed To Aid Puerto Rico

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephane Belcher/Lt. Andrew Loomis, an emergency physician resident assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth embarked on the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20). Comfort is underway operating in the vicinity of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. Loomis is from Lincoln.