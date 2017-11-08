New Subdivision Goes Up In Farmington

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Print item

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER This is one of many houses under construction in Saddlebrook Subdivision off Clyde Carnes Road in Farmington. Riggins Construction has 37 building permits for new houses in the neighborhood. This house in on Cavallo Street.
Zoom

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER This is one of many houses under construction in Saddlebrook Subdivision off Clyde Carnes Road in Farmington. Riggins Construction has 37 building permits for new houses in the neighborhood. This house in on Cavallo Street.

FARMINGTON -- For the first time in more than 10 years, single family houses are under construction in a new subdivision in Farmington.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.