Prairie Grove Earns Share Of Conference Title

TIGERS POUND LINCOLN 56-25

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, November 8, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior Anthony Johnson follows his blockers at the point of attack. Johnson ran 25 yards for a touchdown on this play. Prairie Grove beat Lincoln, 56-25, Friday.
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove (9-1, 6-1) earned a share of the 4A-1 Conference title by virtue of its 56-25 drubbing of Lincoln and Shiloh Christian's 17-14 upset of Pea Ridge Friday.

