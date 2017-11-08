Prairie Grove Receives $140,000 Trail Grant
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- The city's plan to build a new, one-half mile paved walking trail around Muddy Fork Park took a step forward with the announcement of a $140,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
