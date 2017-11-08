Respectful Students
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
PHOTO SUBMITTED The character word of the month is "Respect." These students from Folsom Elementary School in Farmington were recognized as our September Students of the Month. 1st Row L to R: Ali Harp, Bristol Nelson, Hunter Stokes, Avalyn Schader, Wyatt Cobb; 2nd Row L to R: Presley Ensign, Aracely Flores, Leahaness Buskirk, Ashur Williams, Ava Cavin; 3rd Row L to R: Tage Pollard, Laci Schulte, Nathan McWhorter, Brenner Watkins, Macie Noggle, Evvi Cooper.
