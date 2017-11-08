Student Achievers

SUBMITTED PHOTO These students from Folsom Elementary in Farmington were recognized for academic achievement for the month of September: front Row (1st) L to R: Connor Jones, Scout Teeter, Kylee Fernandez, Jonas Pidilla; 2nd Row L to R: Averie Sloane, Brynlee Tucker, Bailey Turner, Kushila Prinja, Gabriel Jenkins; 3rd Row L to R: Charlie Chandler, Jadon Davidson, Jaxon Williams, Alyssa Duffy, Zeke Martin, Victor Recio. Not pictured: Christian Roberts

