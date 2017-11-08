The Language Of Faith Reveals What's In Your Heart, Spills Out

Some people are so steeped in skepticism that doubt has become their native language. By contrast, Christians are known as believers (or they should be). Why is that? Because we have trusted in a Person, the Lord Jesus. We have believed the word that God has given to us. Because of this, we don't use negative speech like those around us who are without faith.

