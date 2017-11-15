City Starts Process For Creekside Park Projects

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Cassandra Smith and her son, Calvin Vang, of Fayetteville, enjoy Creekside Park on Thursday afternoon. Using proceeds from a new park bond issue, the city of Farmington plans to make improvements to the park. Ideas include a new pavilion and bathroom, tennis courts, basketball courts and another playground.

FARMINGTON -- City officials are discussing ways to improve Creekside Park and the first project will be a new parking lot on the east side of Broyles Street, according to Sherry Mathews, chairwoman of the city's Parks and Recreation Committee.