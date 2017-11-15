CORRECTION

An article in the Nov. 8 issue of The Enterprise-Leader provided an incorrect figure for the amount of revenue the city of Farmington has received for 37 building permits issued for new houses in Saddlebrook Subdivision. The correct amount is $31,090.

