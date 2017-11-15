Defending Every Day Freedoms

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Commander Richard "Sam" Sansom, U.S. Navy retired, speaks about how taking the oath of office to defend the United States affected his outlook on freedom. Sansom was one of three guest speakers for the Veterans Assembly at Prairie Grove Middle School.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- When Richard "Sam" Sansom took the oath of office to join the U.S. Navy as a 19-year-old teenager, he said he realized he was no longer exercising his freeedoms but had taken a new step to defend his freedom.