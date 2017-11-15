Holiday Shopping

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jeff and Regina Sherwood of Farmington browse through Summit Hill Cottage during Prairie Grove's Holiday Open House over the weekend. Stores reported a steady stream of customers throughout the day Friday.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jeff and Regina Sherwood of Farmington browse through Summit Hill Cottage during Prairie Grove's Holiday Open House over the weekend. Stores reported a steady stream of customers throughout the day Friday.