Holiday Shopping
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jeff and Regina Sherwood of Farmington browse through Summit Hill Cottage during Prairie Grove's Holiday Open House over the weekend. Stores reported a steady stream of customers throughout the day Friday.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.