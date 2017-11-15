Marine Greets Community

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Sgt. Maj. Henry Moore, USMC, a 1988 Farmington graduate, was the featured speaker at the school's Veteran's Day program held Friday at Cardinal Arena.

.FARMINGTON -- Sgt. Maj. Henry Moore, a 1988 graduate of Farmington High School, returned last week to the community, he became endeared to, as an inspirational guest speaker.