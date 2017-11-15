Miraculous Recovery
FARMINGTON STAR HOME, EXPECTED TO RETURN
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
FARMINGTON -- Monica Vanzant, a third-grade teacher at Bob Folsom Elementary School in Farmington, has had her faith challenged and rewarded in the last three weeks.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.