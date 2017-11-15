Miraculous Recovery

FARMINGTON STAR HOME, EXPECTED TO RETURN

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington sophomore Makenna Vanzant returned to school Nov. 10 after a 16-day stint being treated at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. More than once doctors feared for her life while she battled Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome. Vanzant earned the starting point-guard position as a freshman and led the Lady Cardinals to the State 5A semifinals last season. Her recovery has been miraculous and she is expected back on the basketball court this season.
FARMINGTON -- Monica Vanzant, a third-grade teacher at Bob Folsom Elementary School in Farmington, has had her faith challenged and rewarded in the last three weeks.

