Tiger Stroll To Help Senior Center
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Prairie Grove High School will sponsor its first Tiger Stroll to benefit Prairie Grove Senior Wellness & Activity Center. The school's health professions class is hosting the event.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.