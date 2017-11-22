Envy Of The 'A-Team'
AG-METALS CLASS FORGES STUDENT WELDING SKILLS
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
FARMINGTON -- The new welding shop located in the heart of Farmington High School would be the envy of the A-Team.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.