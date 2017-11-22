Farmington Sailor Continues Seabee Tradition

Brent Garrison

GULFPORT, Miss.- "We Build, We Fight" has been the motto of the U. S. Navy's Construction Force, known as the "Seabees," for the past 75 years. Farmington native and 2009 Farmington High School graduate, Navy Constructionman Brent Garrison, builds and fights around the world as a member of a naval construction battalion center located in Gulfport, Miss.