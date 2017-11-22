Farmington Sailor Continues Seabee Tradition
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
GULFPORT, Miss.- "We Build, We Fight" has been the motto of the U. S. Navy's Construction Force, known as the "Seabees," for the past 75 years. Farmington native and 2009 Farmington High School graduate, Navy Constructionman Brent Garrison, builds and fights around the world as a member of a naval construction battalion center located in Gulfport, Miss.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.