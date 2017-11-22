Hands-On Learning In Biomedical Science Pathway
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
FARMINGTON -- Farmington High School students who complete the four-year biomedical science pathway will be rewarded with their own personalized white lab coats and have a leg up to pursue a career in the medical field.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.