Reid Petrie, Sophomore
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
"This school is a huge improvement from last year with two stories and everything is new and fancy. I like all the equipment and technology we have here, even down to little things like the desks. A favorite of mine is the windows and views out of all the classrooms. We have bigger windows and I love the views. They allow a lot of sunlight to come in and that makes it easier to stay awake in classes.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.