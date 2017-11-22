Seth Swain, Junior

Seth Swain

"I just want to talk about the new high school compared to the old high school. As Pascal said, we grew in technology and our rooms are a whole lot bigger than they used to be. I just remember the differences in classes and along with our science labs, we've grown in lab equipment. They have their own lab stations in each lab room now. It makes it easier for them to do labs in each class specifically to get more education on those specific topics.