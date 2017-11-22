Where No Cardinal Has Gone Before

AN INSIDE LOOK AT FARMINGTON’S PRE-ENGINEERING PROGRAM

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington teacher Jed Beall demonstrates the BenchMill 6100, a versatile computer-based benchtop CNC machining center. Beall teaches Introduction to Engineering Design which is one of the school's STEM career pathways courses.
FARMINGTON -- Instructor Jed Beall and his students in Farmington's career academy pre-engineering program are boldly venturing where no Cardinal has gone before.

