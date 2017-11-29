Artists Find Many Historic Scenes To Paint In Cane Hill

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER John Lasater of Siloam Springs paints the Cane Hill College building. Lasater is a nationally known artist who travels across the country to compete in Plein Air Painting events. Lasater's college painting was awarded the $500 grand prize for the Cane Hill competition.

CANE HILL -- The first Cane Hill Plein Air Painting event brought in 12 artists who spent time painting different outside scenes around the historic community earlier this fall.