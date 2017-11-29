Commission Approves New Arvest Bank Plans
Wednesday, November 29, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- The new Arvest Bank along U.S. Highway 62 bypass will be a very visible building, retail oriented and easily accessible for customers, said Mike Willard, president and chief executive officer for the Prairie Grove, Farmington, West Fork and Lincoln region.
