Commission Approves New Arvest Bank Plans

SUBMITTED PHOTO The new Arvest Bank in Prairie Grove will be similar to this photo of a bank prototype. It will be located at 999 E. Heritage Parkway.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The new Arvest Bank along U.S. Highway 62 bypass will be a very visible building, retail oriented and easily accessible for customers, said Mike Willard, president and chief executive officer for the Prairie Grove, Farmington, West Fork and Lincoln region.