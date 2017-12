MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln sophomore Cordelle Whetsell intercepts a pass intended for Prairie Grove wingback Dustin Burton (right). Whetsell returned the pick 85 yards for a touchdown, but the Tigers overwhelmed Lincoln, 56-25, Friday, Nov. 3 to claim a share of the 4A-1 Conference title thanks to Shiloh Christian's 17-14 upset of Pea Ridge.

CLASS 4A FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.