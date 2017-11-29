New Member Joins Prairie Grove Council

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove Mayor Sonny Hudson swears in Brea Gragg as a new city council member. She is replacing Dale Reed, who resigned because he moved out of the city limits.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Mayor Sonny Hudson last week administered the oath of office for the newest member of Prairie City Council.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.