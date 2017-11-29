Rep. Fite Receives Public Service Award

SUBMITTED PHOTO State Rep. Charlene Fite of Van Buren, left, recently was recognized for her work on domestic violence. She was awarded the Annual Woman of the Year Public Service Award by Womens Own Worth, a non-profit organization.

Womens Own Worth recently announced that state Rep. Charlene Fite, a Republican member of the Arkansas House of Representatives from the 80th District, has been named its annual Woman of the Year Public Service Award recipient.