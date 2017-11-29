That Man Again
TIGERS CAN’T CONTAIN WARREN’S BURKS
Wednesday, November 29, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Physically out-matched a game Prairie Grove squad competed as best they could, holding No. 1 Warren to seven first-half points before eventually succumbing, 35-13, in Friday's Class 4A quarterfinal.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.