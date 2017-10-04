God's Truth Is Real: Choose Truth...Choose Life...Choose God
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
"I solemnly swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth." We've heard these words often; we've said these words ourselves. We all want to know the truth. Yet, the question remains, "What is true?"
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.