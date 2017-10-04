Prairie Grove: Rich In History, A Rich Future Ahead

The earliest accounts of settlement in what is now Prairie Grove dates back to the late 1820s. In 1829, the Reverend Andrew Buchanan, "Uncle Buck" as he was known, came to Prairie Grove after hearing about a large bountiful spring located in a grove of trees in a beautiful valley. When he arrived the land was already occupied by a man named Tom Wagnon who had laid stake to the spring. Wagnon, in respect for the preacher, agreed that if he could find another suitable piece of replacement land, he would let the Reverend keep the spring for a trade. Uncle Buck agreed to the terms of the trade, Wagnon wanted him to travel to his new place of settlement and preach two good redemption sermons in exchange for the land.

