Beeks Named Pitcher Of The Year
PRAIRIE GROVE GRAD PERFORMS WELL IN MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Wednesday, October 11, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Boston Red Sox paid tribute to their minor league star, Jalen Beeks, a 2011 Prairie Grove graduate and former Arkansas Razorback, as Minor League Pitcher of the Year for 2017 with a ceremony held at the parent club's major league venue, Fenway Park on Sept. 29.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.