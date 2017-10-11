Beeks Named Pitcher Of The Year

PRAIRIE GROVE GRAD PERFORMS WELL IN MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

KELLY O'CONNOR PHOTO Jalen Beeks delivers a pitch for Boston's Triple A minor league affiliate, Pawtucket Red Sox. Beeks is a 2011 graduate of Prairie Grove High School and a former Arkansas Razorback. Beeks has been named Minor League Pitcher of the Year by the Boston Red Sox.
PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Boston Red Sox paid tribute to their minor league star, Jalen Beeks, a 2011 Prairie Grove graduate and former Arkansas Razorback, as Minor League Pitcher of the Year for 2017 with a ceremony held at the parent club's major league venue, Fenway Park on Sept. 29.

