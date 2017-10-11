New Center Director Puts Experience To Work
Wednesday, October 11, 2017
LINCOLN -- When the new director for Lincoln Senior Center saw an ad seeking applications for the open position, she knew the job was for her.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.