New Pastor: A Church Is Members Learning, Working Together
‘AS IRON SHARPENS IRON…’
Wednesday, October 11, 2017
FARMINGTON -- The new pastor at Farmington United Methodist Church says a job as a barista in a coffee shop gave him lots of time to meet and talk with people.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.