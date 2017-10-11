Opportunistic Offense Compliments Defense
TIGERS EXTEND CONFERENCE WIN STREAK TO 20
Wednesday, October 11, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- An opportunistic offense complimented a staunch defensive effort that carried Prairie Grove (6-0, 3-0 4A-1) to a 35-21 hard-fought victory over Shiloh Christian (4-2, 2-1) Friday.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.