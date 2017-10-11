Opportunistic Offense Compliments Defense

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER A Shiloh Christian defender reaches down to unlatch the helmet of Prairie Grove quarterback J.D. Elder after a 5-yard run. He was flagged for a 15-yard personal foul penalty and Elder stayed in the game, throwing a 30-yard touchdown pass to Stone Bryant three plays later to put the Tigers up 20-7. Prairie Grove defeated Shiloh Christian, 35-21, Friday to stay unbeaten in conference play.