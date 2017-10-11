Wilson Breaks Record
Wednesday, October 11, 2017
FARMINGTON -- Farmington senior Ella Wilson is the school's new All-time leader in block-kills with 88. Wilson recorded 3 block-kills during a 5-set (25-19, 31-33, 24-26, 25-16, 14-16) loss to Huntsville, Monday, Oct. 2, to break the previous record held by Maria McPherson. The girls share the single season mark of 54 block-kills. Wilson has 34 thus far on the season and coach Marshall Wards thinks she could potentially reach 100 if the Lady Cardinals qualify for state.
