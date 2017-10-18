Church To Bless Animals
Wednesday, October 18, 2017
First Presbyterian of Prairie Grove will host a Blessing of the Animals from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 21. The blessings will take place at the Presbyterian parking lot, across the street from the church.
