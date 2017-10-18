Church To Bless Animals

By SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Print item

SUBMITTED PHOTO Baylie Smith, a member of First Presbyterian Church in Prairie Grove, and her baby goat &quot;Reggie.&quot; The church will have a Blessing of the Animals on Oct. 21.
Zoom

SUBMITTED PHOTO Baylie Smith, a member of First Presbyterian Church in Prairie Grove, and her baby goat "Reggie." The church will have a Blessing of the Animals on Oct. 21.

First Presbyterian of Prairie Grove will host a Blessing of the Animals from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 21. The blessings will take place at the Presbyterian parking lot, across the street from the church.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.