Cards Storm Back To 31-30 OT Win

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior defensive end Jae Woods broke through the line to block Maumelle's first extra-point kick. The failed P.A.T. loomed large in the Cardinals' 31-30 overtime win on senior night Friday.

FARMINGTON -- Wins have been hard to come by for Farmington (4-4, 3-2 5A West) since becoming a member of the 5A West four seasons ago.