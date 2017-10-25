District Treasurer Enjoys Long Tenure
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Ann Dunham is in her 48th year with Prairie Grove School District and she jokes she will probably not leave her job.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.