Elaborate Scheme Used To Conceal Missing Money
COUNCIL MEMBERS REACT TO STATE AUDIT REPORT
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
FARMINGTON -- The city's former finance director and court clerk used an "elaborate scheme" to change District Court records to hide the fact that money missing was from court revenues, said Kim Williams, assistant legislative auditor with Arkansas Legislative Audit.
