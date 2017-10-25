Junior Wolves Take Berryville 38-22

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln junior high quarterback Tyler Brewer drops back to pass looking left at a receiver just beginning his route. Brewer turned and threw right on this play after looking off the defense. Brewer completed 6 of 7 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown while leading Lincoln to a 38-22 win over Berryville on Thursday, Oct. 5.
LINCOLN -- Big plays on runbacks, including Eli Rich's length-of-the-field return for a score propelled the junior Wolves to a, 38-22, win over Berryville Thursday, Oct. 5.

