Junior Wolves Take Berryville 38-22
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
LINCOLN -- Big plays on runbacks, including Eli Rich's length-of-the-field return for a score propelled the junior Wolves to a, 38-22, win over Berryville Thursday, Oct. 5.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.