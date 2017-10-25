Lincoln Reports On Annual School Successes
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
LINCOLN -- Lincoln Consolidated School District used its first Community Alliance meeting of the year to share the school's Annual Report to the Public. The report also was given that night at the monthly School Board meeting.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.