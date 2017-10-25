Marching To The Beat
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
SHELLEY WILLIAMS SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER Trumpet players, Brandon Middlebrook, Sydney Ruland, Julie Stroud and Abigail Erdman, perform with Prairie Grove High School Band during the Region VII Marching Assessment last week at Harber High School in Springdale. The band scored the highest rating, a superior. Prairie Grove's show was called Through the Ages. The music and drill told the story from the dawn of man to modern age.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.