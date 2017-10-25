Marching To The Beat

JAMES WOOD SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER Katie Waite, trombone player, performs with the Farmington High School Band during the Region VII Marching Asessment last week in Springdale. Farmington earned a Superior rating, the highest possible, and is eligible to compete in the state Championship.

SHELLEY WILLIAMS SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER Trumpet players, Brandon Middlebrook, Sydney Ruland, Julie Stroud and Abigail Erdman, perform with Prairie Grove High School Band during the Region VII Marching Assessment last week at Harber High School in Springdale. The band scored the highest rating, a superior. Prairie Grove's show was called Through the Ages. The music and drill told the story from the dawn of man to modern age.