Prairie Grove Alderman Tenders Resignation
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
After serving the city of Prairie Grove for 10 years in various positions, Alderman Dale Reed is resigning from the Prairie Grove City Council and Planning Commission, effective Nov. 1, because he is moving out of the city limits.
