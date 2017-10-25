Prairie Grove Sails Past Gentry

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior cornerback Tyler Davidson upends Gentry receiver Peyton Wright after a 1-yard gain on a pass play in the third quarter. The Tigers won 32-7 Friday to remain in the 4A-1 Conference race.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Rebounding from the sting of their first loss of the season at Pea Ridge, Prairie Grove built a 32-0 lead at the end of the third quarter.