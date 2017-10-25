Prairie Grove Sails Past Gentry

TIGERS STAY IN CONFERENCE RACE

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior cornerback Tyler Davidson upends Gentry receiver Peyton Wright after a 1-yard gain on a pass play in the third quarter. The Tigers won 32-7 Friday to remain in the 4A-1 Conference race.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior cornerback Tyler Davidson upends Gentry receiver Peyton Wright after a 1-yard gain on a pass play in the third quarter. The Tigers won 32-7 Friday to remain in the 4A-1 Conference race.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Rebounding from the sting of their first loss of the season at Pea Ridge, Prairie Grove built a 32-0 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.