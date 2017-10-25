Second Half Explosion Rocks Huntsville

JUNIOR TIGERS CHALK UP 52-29 VICTORY

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove freshman halfback Cade Grant scored a trio of first half touchdown runs of 55 and 44 yards and this 4-yard burst to the left pylon in junior high football action against Huntsville on Thursday, Sept. 21. Grant finished with 307 yards rushing on 10 carries and 5 touchdowns.
PRAIRIE GROVE -- The junior Tigers held a slim, 22-13, lead at halftime before erupting for 30 points in the second half en route to a 52-29 victory over Huntsville on Thursday, Sept. 21.

