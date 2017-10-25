Second Half Explosion Rocks Huntsville
JUNIOR TIGERS CHALK UP 52-29 VICTORY
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- The junior Tigers held a slim, 22-13, lead at halftime before erupting for 30 points in the second half en route to a 52-29 victory over Huntsville on Thursday, Sept. 21.
