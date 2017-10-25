Talented Youngsters Entertain Audience

SUBMITTED PHOTO Winners from the Apple Festival Talent Show are winner 8-12 Carley Grace Adams, left, first runner-up 8-12 Emily Lannutti, winner 13-17 Coby Turney and Deanna Lannutti, first runner-up 13-17.

Seventeen talented contestants performed before a standing-room-only crowd at the American Legion Hall on Saturday, Oct. 7, for the Arkansas Apple Festival Youth Talent Contest.

