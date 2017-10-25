Talented Youngsters Entertain Audience
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Seventeen talented contestants performed before a standing-room-only crowd at the American Legion Hall on Saturday, Oct. 7, for the Arkansas Apple Festival Youth Talent Contest.
